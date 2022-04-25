Loads of live music to land in the region | What's On

news, local-news,

May 1 The Margs Pro Party returns to Sea Gardens. Enjoy LIVE music, watch the sun set over coast and celebrate all thing surfing. Featuring DJ Stoney, 6 piece band Kiki & Co and local favourite Dan White and his band Brightsider. Beers from the the Coopers Pop Up Bar plus a full bar & cocktails and Sea Gardens food specials also available Get your tickets now before they sell out: events.humanitix.com/margs-pro-party May 4 Visual Stories forms an exciting part of the Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival with works displayed over the festival in the foyer of Margaret River HEART. The theme for this year's festival is 'NO WORD LIMIT' and artists were invited to submit works that bring this theme to life and communicate the unstoppable power of storytelling at a time where our lives are subject to so many limitations. From Wednesday 4 May from 5pm-7pm, 26 unique artworks will be on display and the winners of the competition will be announced during the launch. The exhibition continues until 30 May (Mon-Fri 10am to 4pm). May 6 From 7pm on Friday May 6, Perth International Jazz Festival 'On Tour' series presents a special concert at the Margaret River District Club. Enjoy a superb lineup of Western Australia's best jazz artists including the Gemma Farrell Quintet And Lucy Iffla Quartet. Book tickets @ artsmargaretriver.com May 21 Slim Jim & PHATTS Inc are everything a great band should be - and then some. This 7 piece band of WA's finest musicians and entertainers perform classic party hits from the 60's to current Top 40, having entertained countless fans in venues across Perth and regional WA for decades. Join the band at the Augusta Hotel on Saturday May 21 for a night of good music and old fashioned fun. Venue doors will open from 5pm, while the live show takes place from 7pm to 11pm. Book tickets at megatix.com.au/events/slim-jim-phatts-inc

