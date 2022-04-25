Margaret River turns out for Anzac Day 2022 | Photos

news, local-news,

Grey clouds and an impending cold front held off on Monday to let the Margaret River community line the streets to recognise Anzac Day 2022. It was a return to near-normal Anzac Day proceedings for the community, which has seen the much loved annual event restricted by COVID-19 since 2020. As the parade moved from Ruether Park down the Margaret River Main Street, locals and some visiting holidaymakers waved and applauded the Busselton Brass Band and the region's hardworking first responders, including police and ambulance officers, fire and rescue personnel, and the State Emergency Service. The morning service in Memorial Park was led by Gordon Temby, with contributions from Pastor Jack Hough, Doug Beetson and Margaret River Police OIC Sergeant Simone Taplin. The crowd joined in hearty renditions of the New Zealand and Australian national anthems, sung by talented local vocalists Michelle Spriggs and Andrea Frances Manners. School children laid wreaths in recognition of fallen Anzacs, along with representatives of local businesses and community groups.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/d000fa27-28a2-4fe2-a0c2-3d26eae008e9.jpg/r0_155_2992_1845_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg