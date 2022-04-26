Farm planning course helps to future-proof rural projects

news, local-news,

The Lower Blackwood LCDC is offering farmers a unique opportunity to develop their skills in a critical area through a new course in 'Whole Farm Planning' scheduled to begin in May. Merging landscape science, applied agroecology and whole farm planning, the innovative 4-day program will show farmers how to design and plan a healthy, resilient and productive rural landscape for their farm business in the 21st century. The planning components will cover key issues such as how to "see" your landscape using landscape thinking, the water and nutrient cycles in rural landscapes, how energy flows and biodiversity functions in rural landscapes, climate, landforms and soil types on your property, the landscape and agricultural elements of rural planning and steps to effective property planning. Lower Blackwood LCDC's Executive Officer Jo Wren said it all starts with good planning. "At the end of the course farmers will have the confidence to identify issues, make decisions and take action to start improving landscape health and enterprise productivity on their property," she said. "Farmers will walk away with a real and relevant sustainable farm plan including a farm map they can work from." Ms Wren said the course was a great opportunity to learn how to use landscape ecology to achieve a healthy rural landscape, as well as an efficient farm enterprise, with the ticket price enabling two people to attend. "We tried to bring you this last year but COVID got in the way, so we are very excited to let you know that this event is now definitely going ahead and tickets are on sale now and available to anyone - you don't have to be in the Lower Blackwood Catchment to join the course." Two other Whole Farm Planning Courses are already underway as components of two LCDC projects, Regenerative Agriculture in Practice, funded through the Augusta Margaret River Shire's Environmental Management Fund, and the Scott River Action Plan Implementation Strategy, which is supported by funding from the WA Government's State NRM Program. The Strategy aims to present a framework to protect and enhance the health of waterways of the Scott River Catchment without impacting on current and future agricultural productivity. Ms Wren said feedback from project participants had so far been extremely positive, and that the investment in time had been extremely worthwhile. For information on the course and to apply go to lowerblackwood.com.au/new-events/2022/5/4/plan-your-farm-landscape or contact Joanna Wren joanna.wren@lowerblackwood.com.au or 9758 4021.

Farm planning course helps to future-proof rural projects