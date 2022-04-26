Rec Centre pool set to close for up to 12 months

news, local-news,

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has confirmed the Margaret River Recreation Centre pool will close at the end of the July school holidays to allow for a major renovation which is expected to take around 12 months. Shire of Augusta Margaret River Chief Executive Officer, Stephanie Addison-Brown said the urgent need to replace the centre's roof structure presented an opportunity to transform the space for the community. "Since the pool opened in 1998, the aquatic facilities and other parts of the Recreation Centre have been exposed to damp and chemically-laden moisture from the pool interior," she said. "Coupled with the exterior roof enduring a battering from 23 howling South West winters, the roof has deteriorated rapidly in the last two years meaning replacement now is essential." The Shire said the 'Rec Centre Refurb' project would deliver a "quality, durable and low maintenance building at the minimum cost possible". The project is expected to cost approximately $8 million, with a large proportion of the expense expected to cover structural reconstruction work. Renovations will also include a new cafe space, outdoor play space and a timber-look deck, as well as refurbished changerooms, new toilets, seating spaces, and public art. Improvements will include new accessible ramps at the centre's entrance and reconstruction of existing accessible toilets to current standards. While the pool will be closed, the Shire said gym and group fitness would continue on one of the centre's indoor courts. Netball, basketball, roller derby and badminton will continue throughout the redevelopment on other courts. Childcare services will relocate to the Scout Hall at the Youth Precinct. The pool is expected to close at the end of the July 2022 school holidays, allowing construction to begin in August. "Whilst we understand news of the refurbishment will be bittersweet because our pool has to close, we hope the community will be excited about what's to come after the works are done," Mrs Addison-Brown said. "We have been working with sporting groups, clubs, schools and swimming lesson providers to discuss how to best support the continuation of sporting activities during construction wherever possible. "Current members have all been sent information about the renovation and options for their memberships." For more information about the project including answers to FAQs visit yoursay.amrshire.wa.gov.au/rec-centre-refurb

Rec Centre pool set to close for up to 12 months