Just Home Margaret River will be hosting a series of workshops at the Margaret River Community Garden in the coming months, aimed at equipping participants alternative ways to grow and forage for food - without owning a garden. The next three workshops in their Community Resilience Life Skills Program will be held at the Environment Centre's Community Garden on Clarke Road. "The upcoming workshops are focused on alternative ways to grow and forage food for those who don't have access to their own garden," explained Just Home Life Skills Facilitator Geraldine Clarke. "Having access to fresh nutritious food can be a real challenge for someone who is living out of their car or in a tent, the workshops we are running aim to expand our concepts of what it means to have a garden and also of where we would normally access our food supply. "The Community Garden is a real treasure in our community, and is set to become a lot busier in the future with other groups seeking to share the space." Margaret River Regional Environment Centre headquarters on Clarke Road hosts the Community Garden, "With interest from other community groups keen to use the space, it looks to be turning into a real hub of community engagement, setting examples of what it means to live sustainability, to secure local food sources and to also reduce community food wastage by redistribution." The workshops are open to anyone interested, but numbers are limited so registration is a must. To secure a place phone Geraldine 0483 061 849 or email geraldine@justhome.org.au

Margaret River workshops help with fresh food options