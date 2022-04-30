Combat food insecurity from your own backyard | In Your Patch

life-style,

I love this time of the year. Warm days with cooler, often still early mornings and late evenings. And rain! Now is the time to turn off your retic if you haven't already, to think about your spraying regime, and to keep a close eye on pest and disease infestations. When I first moved to Margaret River in the early 1990s into a rental west of town, I couldn't understand why the citrus planted many years before my arrival weren't thriving. They were constantly infested with leaf miner, looked yellow and veiny, and produced an abundance of flowers but very little fruit. While I had spent considerable time and money applying fertilisers to the base of the tree, I didn't realise those roots weren't able to access a lot of what I was putting down. It wasn't until I switched to a foliar application of trace element chelates that I started to see the trees' general health and fruit production improve. As if the tree is healthier, it's resistance to fighting off pests and diseases also improves. Pretty much just like us. So if your citrus or for that matter any fruit and veg you are growing look poorly despite substantial time and effort on your behalf, my advice would be to check the soil. The issue may not lie in a lack of nutrient, but perhaps in a lack of accessibility to that nutrient. What to plant in May? Continue to plant brassicas and Asian greens and think about bringing your lettuce out into positions of full sun. Trellis broad beans and peas and save your best beds for root veggies like carrots, beetroot and potatoes. Having said that, low lying beds are prone to attack from rabbits, and as we had no kids in the school garden over the holidays the rabbits and bandicoots had a field day in our carrot beds. I'm not sure what the future holds for those but hopefully we'll see the rabbit activity disappear as the children get active in the school garden and make some noise again! You may have seen the bumper crop of mouse melons we harvested in the school garden this year. I also took a few of the small seedlings home last December and planted several in my backyard patch. Wow! I've had so many of the small, green cucumbers that I've had to delay the planting of broad beans as I'm still waiting for the cucamelon to finish. They have been so prolific this year I resorted to using them anyway I could, which has included salting, pickling and of course eating fresh straight from the vine. In a recent interview with the ABC I mentioned the importance of limiting produce waste to as little as possible. It's an important lesson for children to see in theory but also importantly in practice too. This year we've done more preserving than ever - pesto, relish, pickling, salting, freezing, and drying. We use all that we can in the school kitchen, with the remainder heading to the MRPS Roadside Honesty Stall, the Soup Kitchen and now the Margaret River Community Pantry. These initiatives all help with food insecurity, which has been a growing (but often hidden) need in our community only intensified with the advent of COVID-19. So, if like me, you end up with a surplus of any produce, please do get in touch via the primary school or @MRPSkitchengarden on socials and I will help to collect and re-distribute that produce to those in need. Which leads to my tip for this month and it's all about the role we as individuals can play in reducing food insecurity. People may find themselves experiencing food insecurity for a multitude of reasons. Is there something that you could do to help? You may not have time on your hands to volunteer, but instead may have excess produce. Rather than see it go to waste, see it go to those in need and make a real difference to the lives of our most vulnerable community members. Happy Gardening. Terri Sharpe is Coordinator and Garden Specialist of the Margaret River Primary School's Kitchen Garden Program. Her column focuses on tips for a productive edible garden - what and when to plant, when to harvest, disease and pest management, and general tips on what works (and doesn't) here in the Margaret River region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/79934ed8-7a32-4bf0-b945-377f2344f836.jpg/r0_139_1205_820_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg