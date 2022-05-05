Jazz festival to get toes tapping at the District Club | What's On

news, local-news,

May 6 It's been nearly two years and Dig The Dust are finally returning to the Settlers Tavern stage on Friday 6th May. The band will be performing a mix of covers along side hits from their 2019 debut album 'Feels Like Home'. The stage is set for a high energy show of a wide variety of genres and styles from across the decades, featuring re-invented versions of classics including those unexpected 80's songs without the 80's production. Free Entry / Show kicks off at 9pm. May 6 With an outstanding line-up especially curated to bring some of Perth's best jazz musicians to some of Western Australia's most beautiful locations, the tour starts at the Margaret River District Club on Friday 6 May in partnership with Arts Margaret River. Enjoy a superb line-up of WA's best jazz artists including the Gemma Farrell Quintet and the Lucy Iffla Quartet. Tickets ($30) can be booked via the Arts Margaret River Box Office. Visit artsmargaretriver.com or call 9758 7316. May 15 Wild water women come together to share the art of having a dip (how far in you go is totally up to you) at Melaleuca Beach, Gracetown. Silver queens to lady teens and inbetweens. Bring your booty in all of its glory, from 10am to 12pm. A supportive space to be exactly who you are and meet other like-minded women. Tickets are $10 at events.humanitix.com/wildwaterwomen3 or contact Elisha on 0452 532 219 or elishacc@gmail.com Send us an email with your event details, contact info and photo to be included in our weekly what's on list.

