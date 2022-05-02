First week jitters for determined junior footballers

news, local-news,

It was derby day for the U11 Cowaramup Bulls in week one, with Cow Red coming out on top on the day against Cow Gold. First week jitters could be seen, but both sides played really well getting to know their new teammates. Cow Gold awards went to Chase K, Jack C and Sam. Cow Red awards went to Beau, Kaiden, Evie, Billy, Dane and Sonny. The first game for U13s was a learning curve for both the players coming up from U11s, and the coaches rotating game time for such a large team. The end score is certainly not a reflection of the huge effort all the Bulls put in on the field. The club thanks all the families for their support and we look forward to developing as a team as the season progresses. Coach's awards went to Harper Payne and the two new club members, Kai Gullan and Jetaya Hammond.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/7667d650-959f-4d3e-984b-f1bd88cd0ef1.JPG/r2_57_3643_2114_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg