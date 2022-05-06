Milestone marked at Men's Shed gathering | Photos

news, local-news,

A special event held last month saw a group of locals gather together to celebrate a decade of learning for the region's over-50s community. Marking the ten year anniversary of the Margaret River University of the Third Age at the Men's Shed on April 21, the event featured a short audio documentary about U3A's founding. Titled 'It's A Quest' and developed by Bill and Jenny Bunbury, the documentary tells the story of U3A's founding and growth in Margaret River through an audio montage of interviews with founding members and those still involved in the organisation. The many people who have contributed to the organisation's success were recognised and celebrated, and members gave a long and hearty applause at the end of the presentation. President Jenny Bunbury spoke about the present and future of the group, saying that despite COVID-19 restrictions U3A had organised two semesters of courses during 2021 ranging from physical exercise to art and from history to environmental issues. Monthly events, talks and visits had also been well attended. A new initiative in 2022 offers U3A events and courses in Augusta, in a move to better enable residents of all parts of the Shire to attend events. In the July to November 2022 semester, U3A will offer another course in Augusta. Jenny thanked U3A members who attended the AGM, and who had supported U3A Margaret River in various other ways. "Like most other community organisations, the success of U3A in Margaret River comes down to the generosity of members and volunteers. "This includes the management committee, as well as course leaders and presenters and the many members who come along to courses and events every semester." The new U3A program for Semester 2 (July to November) will be released on Monday 6 June, with enrolments starting from Monday 13 June through in-person enrolment at the Augusta Margaret River Shire offices, online, phone or email. The aim of the group continues to be to offer a variety of courses that will appeal to members with different interests from literature to art and gardening to science. Contact U3A at u3amr.org.au for further information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/cb1f0a2a-7125-4f1b-9481-f6fbcd61df54.png/r0_98_1542_969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Milestone marked at Men's Shed gathering | Photos