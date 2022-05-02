news, local-news,

Liberal Member for Forrest, Nola Marino was in Augusta last week to announce a $400,000 commitment to the establishment of additional childcare facilities in the area. Ms Marino said a new childcare centre had been a long-held desire of the Augusta community. "Childcare enables parents to resume their careers as their families grow and improved access to childcare services would be a huge win for the whole community," she said. "All Australian families deserve access to quality childcare, regardless of where they live. Access to quality childcare is good for families, good for communities and good for local economies. "The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has made provision for new childcare facilities in Augusta, but costs for the project have escalated putting it beyond reach of the local community. "We are also making childcare more affordable, by removing the annual cap on the Child Care Subsidy and providing additional support for families with multiple children in childcare at the same time," she said. Ms Marino said if re-elected, the Morrison Government would deliver the project in partnership with the Shire of Augusta Margaret River. "I'm proud of what I have achieved for the people of Forrest, and I'm committed to delivering more, like this great project," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/c1c4f118-cf65-49bf-bc43-059cd36e189a.jpg/r672_824_3378_2353_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Marino pledges $400,000 commitment to Augusta childcare