Dual book launch for WA authors at afternoon High Tea

Two WA authors will launch their newest novels at the Margaret River District Club in a special afternoon High Tea celebration on Saturday May 7. Cowaramup author, Lily Malone, will launch her newest rural romance book, The Vet's Country Holiday, while Mandurah author, Monique Mulligan, is on tour with her second novel, Wildflower. The event will coincide with Mother's Day celebrations for many, and both authors said this was good timing. "It will be a bit like book club with high tea plus bubbles," Lily said. "And there really isn't much that can go wrong with that! We think it will be a fun place to take your mum or to get together with friends, or for anybody who enjoys books and reading." "Wildflower in particular has an incredibly strong mother figure, and two mothers at different stages of their lives working through individual issues," she said. Wildflower explores difficult themes in two timelines as it relates family life on the outskirts of Sydney in the 1970s, where narrator, Jane Kelly, lives in a home where the father works and the mother doesn't. Because back then, home duties, weren't really considered 'work' at all. When new neighbours move into the house next door, young Jane thinks it will be the best friend she is so desperately seeking. And Acacia does become a wonderful friend, but Acacia's home life is very different to Jane's, as Jane begins to learn in a summer of discovery. The Vet's Country Holiday in comparison is a feel-good read set once again in the fictional town of Chalk Hill, a setting that has grown into a best-selling series for Lily Malone. "Chalk Hill is about halfway between Manjimup and Mount Barker. It's Rocky Gully in many respects but jazzed up a bit," Lily said. It has been a busy six months for the Cowaramup local. In November 2021 she released her debut crime novel The Waterhole. "It is pretty quick in publishing in this day and age to have two books out in that sort of time frame, and it's been hectic but the reaction to The Waterhole has been amazing. "Vet's Holiday is a different kind of read, but since it launched on March 30 I've had readers from across Australia sending me photographs of them enjoying the book. "That's one of the nicest things actually - being tagged on social media in what we call in the industry, 'shelfies.'" Tickets to the Mother's Day Author Talk and High Tea are $25 and bookings are online at www.trybooking.com/BZBTH The Margaret River Bookshop will be at the High Tea for book sales, and bookings can also be made by contacting the Bookshop directly on 9757 3331.

Dual book launch for WA authors at afternoon High Tea