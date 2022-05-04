5 Best stocks to invest in this year

This is branded content.

Perhaps, the most time-consuming part of investing is finding the best stocks that fit your investment strategy.

After all, between international markets, like NASDAQ, and your local stock market, there are thousands of different stocks to choose from. With so many options, how do you pick the few best ones?

Here are some of the best stocks you can invest in this 2022.

1. Mineral Resources Ltd.

Mineral Resources Ltd. is a large, integrated Australian mining corporation with a substantial market presence in the mining and infrastructure industry, as well as the production of commodities, like lithium.

The company has experienced good business conditions in recent times in the mining industries, while the commodities business hit a correction in order prices during the second half of 2021.



However, its fortunes have bounced back to some extent, thanks to the lithium market. Lithium is a flourishing area, thanks to the rise of electric vehicles. This provides a big growth potential this year with the increasing stock market confidence in the demand outlook for lithium products.

If you want to know more about investing in lithium, you may check out this site.

2. Alphabet Inc.

If you think Google is massive, how big do you think its parent company is? Although Alphabet isn't a popular household name, Google is. Alphabet's Google controls over 90 per cent of the online search market share. Then, there's also its dominant online video platform, YouTube, which reported a revenue of US$8.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

While it does have good quarterly results, shares are still down today, mainly because of the rotation of tech names and growth stocks. However, with GOOGL trading for over 20x earnings, which is a discount to the S&P 500's multiple of 25, these stock shares seem like a good steal.

3. Walt Disney

Walt Disney is amongst the most adaptable company you can find. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic could've easily become Disney's undoing-closed theme parks, as well as put-on-hold or canceled film and ESPN sports programming business due to stay-at-home and social distancing protocols. And, yet, they managed to thrive with the launch of the Disney+ video service. Tens of millions of bored, shut-in people started streaming hours of Disney and Marvel content.

As a result, it crushed expectations and received a sharp take-off in 2020. Although it went back to Earth later in 2021, nothing's changed. Disney+ is still the strongest competitor of Netflix.



Plus, their film business is back on track with a flurry of Marvel superhero movies coming along. And, with the easing restrictions, their theme parks are ready to welcome visitors again.

Thus, Walt Disney is expected to double its EPS in FY2022 as the world recovers from the pandemic.

4. Uber Technologies

Uber is a popular ride-sharing platform, connecting riders with drivers, and operating in over 60 countries and 750 markets. It also has Uber Eats, which triangulates customers, drivers, and restaurants, and has an emerging freight business.

In the third quarter of 2021, Uber reached an important milestone in turning a profit for the first time. This company that started 'mobility as a service is a top stock pick, particularly as urban areas start to reopen post-pandemic.

While its EPS is more likely to stay negative in 2022, with the improved financial position of Uber, as well as the increasing number of drivers and market share gains, Uber gets a buy rating.

5. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Formerly known as Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc., is another company giant you should consider. Along with Alphabet, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is dominant in the world of digital ads.

Experts have predicted that it'd reach double-digit revenue growth this year and the next. Take note, however, that the stock hasn't yet recovered from the sell-off after its February earnings release due to the expected 2022 revenue headwind from Apple's iOS privacy changes of US$10 billion, as well as the previous $10 billion loss incurred by its metaverse division in 2021.

While these are concerning, it's still rare to see a FAANG stock trading up to 16x its earnings as FB currently does. And, while the metaverse pivot may be rocky and costly, Zuckerberg has a fantastic track record for shareholders and other rocky times in the company's history that were eventually rewarded.

Takeaway

These are just some of the few stocks with good potential this 2022. Take note, however, that these are simply investment ideas and shouldn't be taken as financial advice. Never invest in a stock without proper research and consideration of how well it fits your investment strategy.