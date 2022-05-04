news, local-news, Margaret River, Police, Missing

Update: Police have confirmed Harrison has been located on Wednesday evening. WA Police are calling for information relating to missing 13-year-old Harrison Stone, who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon in Rosa Brook, near Margaret River. Police say the boy was last seen at around 2:30pm on Wednesday May 4, 2022, travelling south on foot on a dirt trail away from Rosa Brook Road near Glengarry Road. Harrison is described as 140cm tall, slim build, fair skinned with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark coloured tracksuit pants, a yellow hooded parka, navy blue gumboots. Anyone that has seen Harrison is asked to call police immediately on 131 444.

13 year old located in Rosa Brook