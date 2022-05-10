news, local-news,

The Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA) has announced the appointment of one of the region's respected and experienced conservation and land management experts. Ben Tannock, a 28 year veteran of natural resource management, will join the organisation in the newly created role of Conservation & Heritage Manager. He leaves a lengthy career with the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions after first commencing with the Department of Conservation and Land Management in 1994. Mr Tannock worked across the Kimberley Region for ten years, before moving to Margaret River with his family in 2012 to manage the Parks and Visitor services program in the Blackwood District. He said he was keen to step into the role, overseeing conservation of the natural assets under MRBTA's care. "This new role is not only an exciting opportunity for myself, but for the region in general, with the district being a complex one in terms of nature protection and reserve management," he said. "A key area of interest in my career so far has been the deep cultural connection and values of the region, which we should cherish and celebrate." Mr Tannock will also lead and facilitate tourism-based partnerships and initiatives which produce environmental, cultural, heritage and social outcomes for the region. MRBTA Chair Stuart Hicks said it was a significant appointment for the tourism body, "as the organisation becomes increasingly focussed on ensuring that tourism produces positive benefits for our community". "Recent examples of our commitment in this area include the formation of the National Park Recovery Plan in partnership with local leaders at the start of 2022, and the acquisition of Eagles Heritage last September," Mr Hicks said. "Ben is well-known and respected locally, and has a wealth of experience in natural resource management and cultural liaison to bring to the role. We are extremely pleased to welcome him to the team."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/a0b95691-ffdf-42ad-a6e5-3fa0bf5c2201.jpg/r0_140_481_412_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg