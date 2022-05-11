news, local-news,

Some of WA's best big board surfers are set to converge on the Peel coastline later this week, for the West Coast Suspensions Longboard & Logger State Championships, presented by SunSmart. Surfing WA last held a Longboard State Title at Avalon back in 2020 and the hiatus as attracted a diverse demographic of competitors from across WA. With a total of 16 separate divisions on offer, the State Longboard Championships has attracted a strong field of local contestants, plus those travelling from Perth, the South West, Midwest and Great Southern regions to compete. The event is stacked with talent, with many past State and National Title champions attracted to the allure of the long-running waves of Avalon Bay. All competitors will be out to secure a prestigious State Title and for the opportunity to represent WA at the Australian Surfing Championships scheduled to run in NSW in August. Great conditions are forecast for divisions ranging from Under-18 Juniors through to Over-70 Super Kahunas. A number of local Peel surfers are set to compete on home soil including Brendan Collins (Falcon), Zali Cory (Falcon) Indigo Mackenzie (Secret Harbour) and Lindsay Small (Baldivis), who will all be out to benefit from the home ground advantage. Anthony Spencer (Margaret River) will spearhead an exciting Open Men's division with plenty of experienced campaigners set to lock horns at one of WA best longboard locations. "Avalon is such a fun wave," said Spencer. "As a goofy footer, I'm looking to surfing on my forehand and the forecast is shaping up really good, I can't wait to throw on a vest again, it's been a while for me." While in the Women's divisions, Georgia Young (Perth), Emily Gibbs (Yallingup), Amanda Curley (North Beach) and Samantha Vanderford (Greenhead), will be doing their very best to defend State Titles from 2021. Surfing Western Australia's Events Manager Justin Majeks said was a great opportunity for the longboard community to get together again. "The forecast is shaping up nicely," he said. "There's new names in almost every division so it's going to be exciting to see some new surfers mixing it up alongside some of our established competitors." A good groundswell and favourable winds are set to deliver an exciting three days of competition surfing. Heats will commence from approximately 9am on Friday with finals set to take place over the weekend. Surfing WA will be streaming live heat scores and results for people to follow via their new live event site: www.surfingwalive.com.au.

WA Longboard State Titles head back to Avalon Bay