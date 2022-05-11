news, local-news,

A cold front and cloud band are expected to bring significant rainfall to western and southern parts of Western Australia from late Wednesday May 11, through to Friday May 13. A cold front will reach the far southwest corner of the state late Wednesday while a cloud band ahead of the front will begin to extend over the west coast during the day. On Thursday and Friday, the front and cloud band will move across a large portion of the state. Accumulated rainfall between Wednesday and Friday is forecast to be between 20-50 mm over western and southern parts of the state. Agricultural areas may receive between 10-30 mm. Isolated falls of up to 80 mm are also possible near coastal parts. Most of the rain will fall on Thursday. For Perth, rain is expected to start Wednesday night, with much of the metropolitan area likely to receive around 20-40 mm of rain across the event. The heaviest falls are expected Thursday morning. Isolated heavy falls leading to localised flash flooding are possible but significant river rises remain unlikely. Maximum temperatures over the Southwest Land Division will be much cooler than recently experienced with temperatures only reaching the mid to high teens on Thursday and Friday. Damaging surf is also likely between Cape Naturaliste and Albany later Thursday before extending north to Shark Bay and east to Israelite Bay on Friday. Strong to gale force winds and swells of 5 m to 8 m are possible. Tides may also be higher than normal. The Bureau is recommending communities in these areas stay up to date with the latest Bureau warnings through the Bureau's website (www.bom.gov.au/wa/warnings/) and BOM Weather app and follow the advice of emergency services.

WEATHER Heavy rainfall forecast for Perth and South West