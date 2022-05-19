Live music legends land at Augusta Hotel | What's On

news, local-news,

Banff Mountain Film Festival May 20 The 2022 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is a three hour celebration of the mountain and adventure sport world. Sharing the most exhilarating short films from explorers, runners, mountain bikers, skiers, paddlers and climbers from around the globe. Landing at the Margaret River HEART on Friday May 20 from 6:30pm to 10:00pm, tickets are $30 and can be booked via www.margaretriverheart.com.au Good Vibrations May 21 - June 4 Local artist and TAFE lecturer for fine arts, Deanne Haddow, brings us her new creations full of energy with a unique technique that brings everything to life. These new pieces have been developed using resist techniques, similar to batik, but created with painting materials and mediums. This new art style has evolved over the last 5 years, starting with small paintings and then taken to paper and bigger canvases. Catch the collection at the Margaret River Art Studio, 3/101 Bussell Hwy, Margaret River from May 21 to June 4. More information at www.facebook.com/deahaddowart Slim Jim & The Phatts Inc May 21 Slim Jim & PHATTS Inc are everything a great band should be - and then some... This 7 piece band of WA's finest musicians and entertainers perform classic party hits from the 60's to current Top 40. Join in the fun at the Augusta Hotel on Saturday 21 May for a night of good music and old fashioned fun. Doors Open from 5pm, show kicks off at 7pm - 11pm. Book tickets at megatix.com.au/events/slim-jim-phatts-inc Young@ HEART May 23 Young@HEART offers special events programmed every Monday at Margaret River HEART between 10am - 11am, free for people of all ages. Pop in for a creative, musical Monday - live performances, art exhibitions and much more. This week's entertainment comes courtesy of talented locals Michelle Spriggs (Jazz Singer & Pianist) and David Rastrick (Saxophone). More details at www.margaretriverheart.com.au

