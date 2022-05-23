Under 8s lead Gropers charge with 9-0 victory

news, local-news,

It's hard to put into words the value of playing rugby. It goes beyond just striving for a win, a medal or a trophy. It's more than an individual effort or a single skill. Rugby is a unique experience, which can only be understood by participating first hand as a spectator, coach or a player. Often the true benefits of being involved in such a sport can only be appreciated years later, when the life skills that our junior players come to the fore and are put into action. Not only does it teach skills such as collaboration, persistence, resilience, bravery and communication but it also gives many a sense of belonging and acceptance. Under 6s This weekend the under 6s were in action for the first time of the season. All of the training by Jesse Pateman (rumoured to be lined up as the next Wallabies coach following the predicted sacking of Dave Rennie as a result of imminent defeat by England in July) paid off as the players dodged, dived, tagged and tackled. The scoreline didn't matter...but if it was judged by the wideness of smiles and amount of laughter our Gropers were 100 percent winners. Lenny 'The Legend' Coleman, Kanoa 'Kamikaze' McMorron, Ziggy 'The Zoom' Thomas and Tahlon 'speedy' Sonter played their first games for the Gropers and certainly looked like naturals, with Kenoa and Ziggy bagging tries for their efforts. It was wonderful to see experienced players of Lucas, Hendrix, Jarrah and Hudson being awesome role models. Under 8s Under the expert tutelage of Gus Sonter and Luke Coleman, the under 8s are developing into a team who have it all...pace, strength, desire, intelligence and skill. All of which were on show during the 9-0 win over Australind. Captain of the day, Rhys Williams, lead from the front in all aspects. Not only scoring a brace but tackling everything which moved. A debut try in your debut game is something which only very few players can say they have achieved, but Keoni Mcmorron now forever has this accolade. Many things can be coached but heart, desire, grit and bravery are innate. Max Coleman has these in abundance, a rugby pedigree which goes back generations. Although the clean sheet was a team effort, the Gropers' wall would have been breached on more than one occasion if it wasn't for Paul Le Blanc. Mountain by name, he put in a mountainous defensive shift. If there was a ruck, Ted Chilton was in the middle of it. Like a terrier, he was relentless. Summer Bopari had possibly his best game in a Gropers shirt so far in his career, tackling, running and rucking like a man possessed. He also demonstrated a bigger kick than Dan Carter, sending one the length of the pitch. Following the game rumour has it that Jahli Sonter's boots were so hot after burning down the wing so often that they had to be dropped into a bucket of water. He scored a haul (4) of tries. It was great to welcome Bronson from Busso into the team who certainly gave it his all. With impeccable timing, his tackle technique is second to none! Under 10s In a nail-biting encounter, the U10s held fast to defeat a very strong Barbarian's team 21-17. With the camp being a victim of COVID-19 this week, the team travel up the coast with no less than five of their more experienced players unavailable. This only seemed to spur the mighty Green, Black and Golds on, who never took a backwards step. The new players of Jai (as tenacious as a honey badger) Smith, Banjo (as hard as nails) Bradley and Austin (as quick as a flash) Willing were nothing short of incredible. It was Reuben Rodley who opened the Gropers account, who sliced through the defence to race 60m only to get tackled just inches short. But like a ferret up a drain pipe, Henry Pateman darted over to score his first of two. Henry also converted. During training over the last week, Coach Dr Paddy 'The scrum doctor' and 'The line out king' Blake Te Kanawa Snow have been crafting set pieces of which Michelangelo would be proud of. With Josh Joy (Captain for the day), Riqi Pascoe, Koby Schwier, David Le Cornu, Barnaby Snow and Michael Gobregts absolutely dominating the bigger opposing pack. Kyle Reuben had more turnovers than the average reader of this article has had hot dinners. The next try came as a result of a team effort. After staunch defence, a thumping tackle by Ben Goodwin dislodged the ball. He then outpaced even his own shadow only to pass onto ever-present, ever-eager Jai Smith. Still with a lot to do, Smith eluded defenders and effortlessly shrugged off tackles to spectacularly dot down for a five pointer. Yet again Henry added the extras. With the game in the balance, it Smith who was once again instrumental in the next score. Using a rugby brain beyond his years, he stripped the biggest Australind player and broke free to sprint 1/2 of the pitch, only to be felled just metres short. As cunning as a dunny rat, Henry Pateman picked up the loose ball to dive under the black dot. His kick took his personal tally to 16 point and ultimately securing the win. Under 12s This season the Gropers have been lucky to have a handful of new players join the club. These fresh faces have not only settled into the team well, but have demonstrated an excellent understanding of the game, exceeding all expectation. Darcy, Quinn and Finn are such examples who played like their veins were coursing with Black, Green and Gold blood. This trio were an absolute force, getting involved in all the action. Finn even bagged his first (of many no doubt) ever try. A just reward for an outstanding performance. Having leaders such as Cooper, Archie and Tasman in the team ensures that other players have mentors to help direct and model. All three scoring well-worked team tries. It was Liam's Crowley's try, which was the pick of the day. Showing the power of a wombat, pace of a bandicoot, guile of a dingo and agility of a phascogale, he dodged, weaved and danced his way around defenders to score. Margaret River Junior Gropers would also like to acknowledge the support from the community business to help bring so many smiles to our players' faces. Thank you Mitre 10, Margaret River Steel, Leeuwin Tyres, Margaret River Party Hire, All Wood WA and Martin Chilton Carpentry. We welcome any new players from 4 - 12 year olds. Training continues every Wednesday at 4.30 on Lower Western. Please contact Abi on 0490 764 427 for further info.

