From farm to brewery: Locals join forces for collaboration dinner

news, local-news,

The team at Margaret River Brewhouse are preparing to celebrate WA Beer Week next month with the hotly anticipated annual release of their barrel aged imperial stout, Panther Cream. "Over the years, Panther Cream, our multi-award winning barrel aged imperial stout, has grown a bit of a cult following amongst the craft beer enthusiasts," explained brewer, Joe Grieg. "The most commonly asked question we get from our retailers and punters is 'when's the Panther Cream going to be ready?' "It's such a rarity and beer drinkers want to get their hands on it." Grieg said this year's batch had been aged in specially-selected ex-Whipper Snapper whisky barrels. "This year's Panther Cream has spent 9 months ageing and developing in barrel, just in time for winter," he said. "This lengthy ageing process has allowed the beer to develop and settle, giving this batch a very unique flavour of dark chocolate, sticky dates, vanilla, cookie dough and subtle espresso coffee flavours. With a rich, velvety mouthfeel - it's delicious. We think it's going to be the best one yet." This year the Brewhouse has partnered with another local business, Glenarty Road, to celebrate the event. Guests at the Panther Cream Long Table Dinner will enjoy the first taste of this year's release straight from the barrel, as well as a farm to table dinner curated by chefs Adam Court and Benji Grebert, and Glenarty Road's Ben and Sasha McDonald. "The Brewhouse will be using one of our pasture-raised pigs as part of the dinner," explained Sasha McDonald. "These guys were born on the farm 10 months ago and are an incredible addition to our biodiversity. They digest a lot of our garden waste and act as a tool to rotate between paddocks to enhance our regenerative farming practices. "This litter were also fed spent grain from the Brewhouse in their infancy for a short amount of time too, before this collaboration was truly born." Sasha said the dinner would feature new season macadamias and fresh produce straight from their kitchen garden. "It is such an exciting way for us to see how these guys will use our farm fresh produce with their own spin on it," she said. Brewhouse Executive Chef Adam Court said the menu selection for the event had been driven by seasonality. "The Panther Cream is a Stout that is traditionally enjoyed in the colder, winter months where people have that desire to enjoy nice warm and hearty meals," he said. "As chefs, Benji and I are really passionate about working with local producers, so our collaboration with Glenarty Road is really exciting." Court said The Glenarty Pig would feature prominently, with highlights including farm house terrine with beer mustard, whiskey prunes and pickles, and woodfired Glenarty Pig with jus and quince. "Benji and I had great fun working on the menu, pairing earthy winter produce from Glenarty Road with the stout was a great match for the flavour profiles," he said. "Ben and Sasha do an amazing job on their property and it's been a joy to visit and experience their offerings and the care they're taking. "We're looking forward to utilising the whole nose to tail off the Berkshire pig and some great winter vegetables in our wood fired oven." Margaret River Brewhouse's Panther Cream Long Table Dinner is on Thursday June 9 from 6:30pm. Tickets ($70+ booking fee) are available at events.humanitix.com/night-of-the-panther

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/ad847ec7-31c0-4432-a119-2647b0515137.jpg/r0_424_1067_1027_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg