Now that Margaret River Men's Shed has relocated to their new premises in Shepherdson Place, Gloucester Park (behind the Mitre Ten hardware in Station Road), and as an integral part of Volunteers Week - the Shed management invited members of the public to visit the new purpose-built facility on Friday morning 20 May, prior to an official opening to be held later this year. Altogether, more than 40 members of the public were welcomed to meet with 'Shedders' - both male and female - and have a chat to learn what the Shed offers the community, as well as discovering how it provides a positive atmosphere for those seeking to improve their mental health and well-being. Around a dozen new members signed on. Some visitors explored specific woodworking projects they had in mind, and for which they benefited from some experienced advice. Visitors included the Shed patron and past member of the Legislative Council of WA, Barry House, who enjoyed a preview of plans for Stage 2 of the Shed project. Shown around the new facilities by Gordon Temby - the builder of the new premises, Mr House complimented Shed members on their enthusiasm and commitment to the community and said the new Shed would be "a wonderful community asset". While restricted under its leasing conditions with the Shire for hire to non-profit groups only, the Shed meeting room and some other on-site resources are already being used by several community organisations, including Rotary Margaret River. With Stage One now completed, the Shed management committee has begun fundraising and planning for Stage Two, which will include a metalwork shop.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/92f342e4-78df-4381-8d82-748562691dac.JPG/r7_158_2986_1841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Men's Shed open day welcomes new members | Photos