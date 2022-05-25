Survey seeks to find way forward for Margaret River HEART

news, local-news,

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has opened a survey seeking feedback over the operation and overall attitudes towards the Margaret River HEART cultural precinct. Community members who have attended events at the facility, as well as those who have not, have been asked to complete the ten minute survey. "As we approach three years from the opening of Margaret River HEART, our vision to bring together entertainment, arts and business events in one world-class venue, continues to grow and evolve," said Shire CEO, Stephanie Addison-Brown. Ms Addison-Brown said the survey was part of a planned service review, currently being undertaken by consultants June Moorhouse and Monica Kane. "We encourage community members, community groups, businesses and people involved in culture and the arts to have their say," she said. "It's also important for us to hear from people who don't regularly attend HEART, so we can gain a rich insight into community expectations and continue to improve the venue to maximise attendance and enjoyment by a diverse range of audiences." The Shire said Ms Moorhouse and Ms Kane had extensive experience in arts and cultural leadership including at the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA and Community Arts Network. Survey responses will remain confidential and will be fielded by independent research firm QuestionPro. The confidential survey can be completed online at www.yoursay.amrshire.wa.gov.au/HEARTsurvey and will close on Friday 10 June.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/f9f154c7-8ca4-4d4e-9c50-693c09de7b54.jpeg/r0_52_1024_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg