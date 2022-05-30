Local experts to share life's wisdom in huge range of courses

A whopping 31 courses will be offered in Semester Two by the dedicated presenters and members of the Margaret River chapter of the University of the Third Age (U3A).
Running from July to December, the second semester program includes fourteen new course topics open to all residents of the Shire of Augusta Margaret River aged 50 and over.
Most courses are held in the Margaret River area, with four courses to be hosted in Augusta this year.
Margaret River branch president Jenny Bunbury said she and the U3A committee were continually impressed by the diversity of member experiences, as well as positive feedback from participants.
"For example, an 85 year old participant in the chess class in Semester 1 reported that she had never played chess before.
"But she was agreeably surprised and pleased with her progress due to Mitze Vermote's teaching style.
"She and the other participants are forming a chess club and will play together every week."
Sing Your Way to Health & Fun
Sue Mitchell will facilitate a new course 'Singalong to the 60s', for people who like to sing but need a bit of encouragement. Sue will provide words and piano accompaniment, but the group itself will decide what to sing.
The course will be held once each month at the newly renovated Cowaramup Hall.
"If you want to renew your love of songs you've known for years, to learn some new songs, take a trip down memory lane and push your personal boundaries a little, this course is for you", Sue said.
Outback Travel Then & Now
Jeff Gresham will present a four-part course that blends the joys and challenges of modern Australian outback travel with the experiences of early outback explorers and the Aboriginal guides who helped them.
Each illustrated talk will cover a different Australian remote expedition: the WA Goldfields and Great Victoria Desert; the southern Kimberley and Central Australia; east Arnhem Land; and a corner-to-corner trip from Margaret River to Cooktown.
"Remote outback areas have a beauty and solitude that even now are known to only a few lucky travellers," he said.
"I hope that this course will encourage people to travel to and within the outback."
Science Meets Law
Barrister Judith Fordham will cover four topics in her course about crime and CSI (Criminal Scene Investigation).
Judith said, "I like to change how people think. CSI is a subject I know quite a bit about and I enjoy sharing my knowledge and enthusiasm. My best reward is feedback from people about how their understanding of the link between crime and science has changed."
With 35 years experience as a criminal lawyer, plus scientific knowledge and extensive lecturing at universities and cruise ships, Judith has 'the runs on the board" to deliver a fascinating and entertaining course. This course will be held at the new MR Men's Shed.
The Semester 2 program will be available from June 6 at www.u3amr.org.au/courses. Register on June 13 online from 10am, in person at the AMR Shire offices on Wallcliffe Road from 10am-12pm, or the Augusta CRC from 2-3pm. Non-financial members can join for Semester 2 for just $25.
