Give your veggies ample room to grow | In Your Patch

One of the things I love about June is the mix of fast and slow growing veggies you can plant and harvest.
We've experienced the best school grown crop of Chinese Cabbage ever this season, along with fast growing Kale, Bok and Pak Choi, and a nice purple variety of Bok Choi.
As the weeks pass you'll see slower growing standard cabbages, broccoli and caulis coming along well.
This year I finally gave enough space to each cauli and cabbage at planting time, which makes a huge difference to the quality of the final product.
I must confess to being guilty of planting them too close together purely due to limited space, but always regret it later.
Not only is the final vegetable usually inferior in size and taste, but you're also inviting pests and diseases into your crop as fighting for limited resources weakens the natural immunity of the plant.
Close planting also allows pests and diseases to spread quickly.
And a lack of space, sunlight and natural ventilation also encourage moulds and fungus which can make short work of an entire crop.
So this month's advice is to read the label and follow through on those guidelines.
These caulies were planted March 1, so quite early in the brassica growing season.
Other tips to grow caulies like these include plant in full sun, don't overwater, stop fertilisers as soon as the head starts to form, spray with Dipel to control cabbage moth caterpillars, and check growth regularly as these heads doubled in size in just over a week.
There's still ample time to plant garlic if you've got well-draining soil, along with Asian greens, kale, lettuce, silverbeet, and broad beans.
It is definitely a slower growing season on the whole so I use the time to apply an organic fertiliser to beds and then cover with a light layer of mulch that helps to stop the abundant weeds ready to bloom with regular rain.
Your mulch through winter is less about retaining water and more about suppressing weeds and maintaining soil warmth.
Choose your material and depth depending on your soil type and what you are growing.
Clay based soils need a thin layer of mulch, sandy soils need more.
All citruses are coming into their own and they need some of your attention.
Now is the time to check trees for pests and diseases and treat accordingly.
I also fertilise all citrus using the less is more theory - less fertiliser but more often.
In practice, this equates to a small feed once a month or if that's a little too energetic for you, a medium feed once every season.
As I mentioned last month think about applying a foliar spray if you're still seeing tell-tale signs (yellowing leaves, dark green veins on yellowing leaves, stunted or pale new growth) of nutrient deficiency on your citrus.
We recently made mandarin jam, something I had never thought to try before.
If you're a fan of marmalade why not give it a go yourself.
Happy gardening everyone and for those who like the cooler temps, enjoy them, and for the rest of us, focus on springtime!
We've only got the next three months to get through!
