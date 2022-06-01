Proposed rate rise for Augusta Margaret River Shire

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River is calling for community feedback on a proposed rates increase of 4 percent for the 2022-23 financial year.
Shire President Paula Cristoffanini said minimal increases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated a desire from Council to keep increases as low as possible.
"In 2020, Council resolved not to increase rates, ahead of any government direction, in an effort to protect our community from what were then the unknown effects of COVID-19," Cr Cristoffanini said.
"Last year, Council kept rates increases to a minimum, increasing them by 2 percent in consideration of the ongoing effects of the pandemic."
Cr Cristoffanini said Council recognised the impacts of the changing economic landscape on the local community.
"We are still not on the other side of this pandemic and some of the economic dynamics are very fluid. We are very conscious of the cost of living pressures on the community," she said.
"But the pressures of cost increases are also being faced by the Shire.
"To balance the revenue requirements of the Shire to meet community service expectations with affordability to ratepayers, the Council is proposing a 4 percent increase in rate revenue for 2022-23.
"This would not necessarily mean that your rates will increase by 4 percent but rather that the Shire's income from rates would increase by 4 percent overall to enable us to meet our ongoing obligations to provision of infrastructure and services."
In a statement released Friday, the Shire said the proposed rise was less than the Perth CPI of 7.6 percent.
It also stated Landgate's recent re-valuations on Unimproved Value (UV) properties and Gross Rental Value (GRV) properties had seen an average increase in property value of 16 percent (GRV) and 9 percent (UV).
"While the Shire has no control over Landgate valuations, and within each rating category, there are wide variations in property valuations, the Shire has tried to buffer the impact of changing valuations on ratepayers by reducing the rate in the dollar imposed.
"Upon receiving a rates bill, ratepayers are able to contact Landgate direct for any dispute over a valuation."
Preliminary meeting documents released ahead of the City of Bunbury's next meeting propose an 8.6 percent rates increase for 2022/23, with council to vote on that proposal this week.
Details of the proposal and how to make a submission can be found at: www.amrshire.wa.gov.au/services/rates
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
