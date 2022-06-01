Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Proposed rate rise for Augusta Margaret River Shire

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:30am
Proposed rate rise for Augusta Margaret River Shire

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River is calling for community feedback on a proposed rates increase of 4 percent for the 2022-23 financial year.

