Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Margaret River Lions step up to support Soupie

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:24am, first published May 31 2022 - 1:41am
Dave Seegar (right) coordinator of the Soup Kitchen thanks Nigel Vangucci from the Margaret River Lions for the generous donation which led to the revamp of the outdoor dining space. Picture: Supplied

The Lions Club of Margaret River has stepped up to support one of Margaret River's most beloved institutions, the weekly Soup Kitchen - aka Soupie.

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

