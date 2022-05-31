Margaret River Lions step up to support Soupie

The Lions Club of Margaret River has stepped up to support one of Margaret River's most beloved institutions, the weekly Soup Kitchen - aka Soupie.
Following the success of the 2021 Cabin Fever Festival event, 'Pimp My Soupie', the club reached out to the Soup Kitchen team and agreed to provide funds to overhaul one of the outdoor dining areas.
Advertisement
The $11,000 donation covered the manufacture and installation of three new jarrah picnic tables along with the retaining and resurfacing of the area behind the Doctor's Surgery, which is home to the Soupie.
Soupie is an established and vital community service, helping people who are in need at the same time as strengthening the fabric of our community...- Lydell Huntly
The revamp expanded the previously under-utilised, dusty space "out by the water tank" to provide a larger service area for the ever-popular Soupie, where over 100 meals are served each night.
"Soupie is an established and vital community service, helping people who are in need at the same time as strengthening the fabric of our community, bringing people together from all walks of life to share a meal," said Margaret River Community Centre Manager, Lydell Huntly.
"Likewise, the Margaret River Lions are the essence of community spirit in action, with members coordinating the resale of community donations which raises funds with which the Lions assist so many amazing community initiatives."
The Soup Kitchen will once again host a Cabin Fever event this winter, with "Souped Up Soupie" to land on Tuesday 18 July from 5:30pm.
Attendees can purchase a bowl handcrafted by one of eight local potters, and enjoy a meal prepared by the Soupie volunteers and chef Tony Howell, from Cape Lodge. Tickets are available from humantix.
Soupie continues throughout winter, every Monday and Wednesday evening at 5pm, except public holidays.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.