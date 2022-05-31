Juniors gain momentum as club grows thanks to local support

In 2018, only four years ago, the Junior Gropers had just one team with eight players.
Now it is thriving, boasting over 60 players across four age groups.
Some key families have been instrumental in this success, with Stephen and Narelle Rodley spearheading the progress.
While it is important to recognise some important individuals championing the club, the success can also be credited to parents, support from businesses (Mitre 10, MR Steel, Leeuwin Tyres, MR Party Hire, All Wood WA and Martin Chilton Carpentry amongst others) but most importantly the players themselves.
They may not realise how much of a contribution they make by pulling on the coveted black, green and gold jersey, but by doing so they are representing our community as a whole.
Some of these players are as young as four years old while others as old as 14, but they all have one thing in common...they play with heart, desire and commitment; in turn positively promote the town and the sport.
At the junior club's inception, the thought of competing with and even beating a far more established Busso team would have seemed a near impossible dream.
However, this Saturday demonstrated the progress our small club has made with all four teams playing against Busso.
Coming away with two wins, one draw and one close defeat to the nearest rivals and in the process certainly announcing to all that our Margies Junior Groper Club is emerging as a club to watch.
Under 6s - Laughs and Smiles
If this age group's games were televised it would take prime spot, drawing a bigger audience than the Voice Finale.
It would appeal to all demographics, offering suspense, drama, excitement and comedy.
The under 6 team's improvement each week can be measured by how many times coach Jesse Pateman has to shout "RUN THE OTHER WAY" while, like a tipsy spider at a 90s techno rave, pointing in multiple directions herself. This week Jesse still had a voice after the game, showing clear gains from the previous week.
In just their second match of the season the under 6s are already in a really strong position, running, passing, laughing and smiling!
Lenny Coleman, Kanoa McMorron, Ziggy Thomas, Tahlon Sonter, Lucas Chalmers, Jarrah Healey-Diaz, Hendrix Bryan-Williams and Joshveer Boparai were a bunch of legends.
If you want to see possibly the BEST sporting event available in the southwest, come along to our Under 6s first home game of the season on the Lower Western around 11am this Saturday (4 th June).
Under 8s - Tackles and Tries
Even though the 8s were missing The Talisman Ted Chilton, they put on quite a rugby masterclass at the weekend, scoring no less than 13 tries.
Keoni Magician McMorron continues to improve, bagging a brace for his efforts.
If there was a ruck, Max Coleman was sure to be in the middle of it.
We could compare Max to a terrier, Jahli Sonter is more like a Greyhound, Rhys Williams a bulldog and Summer Boparai would be a wolf, strong and resilient.
You may think Ivy Pateman could be a sweet Chihuahua but she would be more of a Rottweiler. Debutant Blake Chapman was an absolute force in attack and defence.
The future is bright for this player.
The score line could have been very different if it wasn't for Paul Le Blanc's technically, textbook, tenacious tackles. The old idiom of a 'knife through butter' comes to mind when talking about Le Blanc's tackles - apart from we should change knife to cleaver!
Under 10s - Attitudes and Efforts
Entering this game the Margies Crew knew they would have to dig deep to be competitive with a Busso Under 10s teams that they had never beaten at this age group in the history of their club.
The first minute suggested that history would repeat itself with the visiting Gropers not switching on after the road trip, conceding a try from the kick off.
Captain for the day David Le-Cornu rallied his troops and leading from the front he forged the way, inspiring all around.
It seems to be a unspoken, unwritten, undefined rule that if you wear a Gropers shirt you must throw the ball around like you belong in the Fiji national sevens side.
Just as the u10s started to play some impressive flowing rugby, their momentum was halted as an individual piece of skill saw a Busso player race half the pitch taking the score to 10 nil within the first 10 minutes.
Lesser teams would have rolled over and capitulated but not the Mighty Margies, who only saw this as an extra incentive to play even better.
Playing against his old club, Austin Willing visibly grew a metre in stature and was simply awesome every time he got the ball. He turned the opposition inside out and back-to-front more times than a Freo Dockers' player trying to put on his playing guernsey.
Busso were on the ropes and yet the Gropers probed and jabbed relentlessly, waiting for a knockout blow. Eventually the resolute defence cracked and no other than David Le Cornu crashed over the line.
It was sometime before the video ref in the bunker confirmed that David had grounded the ball, but finally TMO for the day, Craig 'Sorry Ref' Jenkins, decided it was a try and so the points were awarded.
This was added to shortly after, with a culmination of a brilliantly worked team try. After a scintillating run down the left wing by Zion 'Lomu' Kaweroa, he offloaded to Oscar 'Catch-me-if-you-can' Chanin, then onto ever threatening Taane Kaweroa.
Next to Barnaby 'Baby-faced Assassin' Snow who passed to Hyrum 'The Hands' Jenkins. He delivered it to Wreck-it Riqi Pascoe who pulled in at least four opposing players and with a back door pop put Barney Chanin into space.
He had loads to do but with the help of a side step the size of Witchy Eco Village, he eluded all tackles only to pass onto Koby 'Cowie Cutlass' Schweir who propelled the pill to jinxy Jai Smith.
Rounding three or four Busso boys he made room for Ben Goodfeet Goodwin to burn a few more. As always Magic Michael Gobregts was on his shoulder to continue to attack.
After at least 25 phases of play, the ball made into Henry Pateman's hands who sauntered over the whitewash to take the score to a nail biting 10 all as it entered the dying minutes.
As the seconds ticked down the Groper's onslaught continued as they relentlessly pounded at Busso's door.
The final whistle blew with a fitting end to a game of rugby played in a respectful but physical manner. A draw, with the sport of rugby being the ultimate winner!
Under 12s - Hits and Hearts
Coach Toby Pateman couldn't fault the effort and work rate of his Under 12s players at the weekend, saying after the game "The boys had more heart than a siamese octopus."
Mad Max Chalmers opened the Gropers account with a fearless dive and slide from five to scoot under defenders like an eel through vaseline to reach the elusive white line. In what was possibly his best game in a Gropers' shirt in his three year tenure, Dylan Szandtner also dotted down under the black dot.
Locking onto his target like a heat-seeking missile, Tasman Rodley tackles were nothing short of brutal (hard and fair but...brutal nonetheless).
In just his first game of rugby Beau Stimson looked a natural on the pitch, passing and running with ease.
Margaret River Gropers RFC welcomes any new players, regardless of experience. Feel free to pop along to training on Wednesday afternoons 4:30 - 5:30 Lower Western or contact Abi 0490 764 427 for more info.
