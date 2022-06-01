Schools around the region have joined in 2022 National Reconciliation Week activities this week following the theme of Be Brave, Make a Change.
To mark Sorry Day, students at Margaret River Independent School created a Sorry Day Poster featuring their handprints.
Year 6 Teacher Laura Nicholls said plans were being made for a Damper & Tea event, a celebration of local indigenous leaders, Josh Whiteland and Sandra Hill, the rethatching of the school Mia Mia, and the creation of a reconciliation fence in the Outdoor Classroom.
"The whole school will also wear yellow to mark 'Wear It Yellow Day' to raise funds for a First Nations organisation, Children's Ground," she said.
At Cowaramup Primary School, students took part in the annual Sorry Day activities by sharing heartfelt messages in the school's 'sea of hands'.
"This year we put out the flowers to represent the stolen generation as well," said teacher Leesa Mathers.
"I could hear the students retelling the stories to their parent about aboriginal land. It was so lovely to see the detail and colour in the symbolic messages on the flowers and hands."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
