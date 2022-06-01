Groms tackle tough waves off Trigg | WA Junior Surfing Titles

Some of WA's best young surfers battled through contrasting conditions at Trigg Beach as the second event of the 2022 Woolworths State Junior Surfing Titles concluded over the weekend.
Clean early morning waves and sunny skies, transitioned to windswept and challenging afternoon conditions which made the going tough for the hoards of frothing grommets who converged from all corners of the State to compete.
Jesse Siedmiogrodzki (City Beach), won a hotly contested Under-18 Junior Boys final with some impressive surfing on display throughout the event.
Throwing down some great forehand and backhand turns, Siedmiogrodzki amassed a combined total of 11.23 (from a possible 20), edging out regional trio Macklin Flynn (Cowaramup), Jake Hagan (Geraldton) and Brock Launders (Margaret River), with less than one point separating all four finalist.
"It's been a while since I've had a win," said Siedmiogrodzki.
"I'm stoked right now and thanks to all the boys for pushing me in such a close final."
Margaret River's Zali Hewson claimed the Under-18 Junior Girls final with some flashy and fast surfing highlighting her performance.
Hewson was challenged by Ruby Berry (Augusta), but rose to the occasion when it mattered most, dropping a heat high 6.67 (from a possible 10), backing it up with a 6.40 to finish on a combined total of 13.07 (from a possible 20).
"The waves have been challenging, but I'm happy to find a couple out there in the lump and bump," said Hewson.
"Thanks to everyone for a great weekend."
Dunsborough's Maverick Wilson continued to show his surfing is on a steep trajectory, taking out back-to-back wins and claiming the Under-16 Cadet Boys State Title for 2022.
Wilson's eye-catching surfing and his superior wave selection saw him post heat score total of 16.00 (from a possible 20), which included an excellent 8.83 (from a possible 10) leaving Okie Fraser (Margaret River), Sid Englert (Gracetown) and Kade Martin (Dunsborough) chasing either near perfect scores or in a combination situation.
Kaleisha Launders (Margaret River) battled hard for victory in the Under-16 Cadet Girls final with the future of female surfing in the State on display.
Launders sliced and diced her way through the afternoon chop to take the win ahead of Leila Fraser (Margaret River), Ruby Berry (Augusta) and Olive Hardy (Margaret River).
Cruz Uros (Dunsborough) claimed the closest win of the weekend in the Under-14 Groms Boys Final, using skateboarding skills to sneak ahead of Jake Scott (Swanbourne) by just 0.01.
Olive Hardy (Gnarabup) was another surfer to claim a State Title over the weekend, taking out the Under-14 Grom Girls with back-to-back wins in event one and two.
One of the most stoked surfers you'll ever meet, Hardy was motivated by her older sister Willow's performance at the ISA World Junior Championships and her smile was hard to hide after her win.
Hardy scored two seven point rides to defeat Mia Jacobs (Mandurah), Leila Fraser (Margaret River) and Indie Siedmiogrodzki (City Beach).
Jaspar Glossop (Busselton) claimed a memorable win in the Under-12 Micro Groms division, posting the highest combined heat total of the weekend with an amazing 16.83 (from a possible 20).
Glossop will be a surfer to keep your eye on into the future, with some fantastic surfing on display.
Glossop's win came ahead of Cruz MacDonald (Geraldton), Taylor Flynn (Cowaramup) and Jack Harris (Swanbourne).
