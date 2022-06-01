Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Groms tackle tough waves off Trigg | WA Junior Surfing Titles

Updated June 1 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of WA's best young surfers battled through contrasting conditions at Trigg Beach as the second event of the 2022 Woolworths State Junior Surfing Titles concluded over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.