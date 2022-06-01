A new website touted as a "one stop shop" to connect job seekers with employers in tourism and hospitality industries was launched by the WA State government last week.
The new platform - westernaustralia.jobs - was developed by Tourism WA in partnership with the Australian Hotels Association WA and also offers training, visa support, seasonal opportunities and information on regional destinations.
Tourism and State Development, Jobs and Trade Minister Roger Cook said WA had been "the safest place in the world, with the best economy in the world".
"We have the lowest unemployment rate in Australia and a record 1 million people in full-time work," he said.
"But the demand for tourism and travel to our great State means we need hundreds, even thousands, of extra full-time and casual workers.
"We need them in the city and in the regions.
"This is a great collaboration between Tourism WA and the Australian Hotels Association to work together for the benefit of all tourism and hospitality businesses."
The website was opened early in May to allow for businesses to list vacancies before the site went live to the public.
Vacancies are searchable by WA tourism regions - Coral Coast, Golden Outback, North West, South West, and Perth and surrounds.
Job hunters can also search by position categories, and by businesses.
Current vacancies include chefs, bar staff, wait staff, restaurant managers, baristas, coach drivers, gardeners, marketing assistants, event coordinators, cleaners, housekeepers, tour guides and boat skippers.
"Making sure our tourism operators and businesses around the State are well resourced is a key priority of the McGowan Government," said Mr Cook.
AHA(WA) CEO Bradley Woods said staffing was the number one issue impacting WA's hotels, hospitality venues and tourism businesses.
"With so many current vacancies across WA, now is the ideal time to invest in a website that can establish itself as a go-to resource for WA's hospitality and tourism businesses, as well as jobseekers looking to enter the industry," Mr Woods said.
"We welcome the support of the State Government to deliver an industry-led website that is free for employers to list jobs and easy for jobseekers to explore the numerous vacancies across Perth and regional WA.
"With travel resuming around the world, there is fierce competition for backpackers and international students, underscoring the importance of investing in a website to help attract international workers, as well as school leavers and those considering making a career change."
