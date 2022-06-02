Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Our People

Margaret River volunteers provide vital care to aged residents

Updated June 2 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rewarding program: Mirrambeena volunteer Helen Day (right) with resident Pat Twine. Picture: Supplied

As aged care providers continue to battle the impact of COVID-19 testing and isolation protocols, volunteers are playing a more important role than ever before at Baptistcare Mirrambeena Residential Care in Margaret River.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.