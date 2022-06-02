As aged care providers continue to battle the impact of COVID-19 testing and isolation protocols, volunteers are playing a more important role than ever before at Baptistcare Mirrambeena Residential Care in Margaret River.
They are ensuring residents still have plenty of companionship and connection when visitor restrictions and the furloughing of staff are necessary to keep everybody at Mirrambeena healthy and safe.
"We are really fortunate to have a small army of dedicated and compassionate volunteers who bring laughter, joy and conversation into the lives of the seniors in our care," said Baptistcare CEO, Russell Bricknell.
"But we would love to see more people from the local community become part of the extended Mirrambeena family through volunteering."
Mr Bricknell said in addition to providing friendship, volunteers help residents stay in touch with family and friends through technology, assist them to pursue projects and hobbies and enable them to engage in leisure and lifestyle activities.
"We are conscious residents are missing their families and friends during these difficult times so volunteers ensure Mirrambeena continues to offer a warm and homely atmosphere."
Helen Day has been volunteering at Baptistcare Mirrambeena Residential Care for 6 years.
She is determined to keep spending time with the seniors she refers to as her second family even during COVID-19 restrictions.
"I love sitting down with residents for a one-on-one chat, even if it's just reading a magazine about the Queen, it is so important to keep them connected through conversation," said Helen.
"It has been extremely rewarding to be able to help, but especially when COVID-19 has meant visits by family and friends are sometimes restricted."
Mr Bricknell said the positive impact made by volunteers like Helen can't be underestimated and Baptistcare is grateful for the empathy and care they bring to their roles.
"Week in, week out, we see the tremendous difference our volunteers make in the lives of our residents. There is no better time than now to consider offering your time and support," he said.
If you would like to become a Baptistcare volunteer, you can register your interest at www.baptistcare.com.au/volunteering
