Sprinklers off for WA households as winter sets in

It is time for WA households and businesses to make the switch to winter watering habits, with the annual Winter Sprinkler Switch-Off kicking in this week.
From June 1 to August 31, residents in Perth, Peel and parts of the South West and Great Southern are required to turn off garden irrigation in a bid to save around five billion litres of water.
Water Minister Dave Kelly said the measure had saved close to 55 billion litres of water since it was introduced in 2010.
"The Winter Sprinkler Switch-Off is an incredibly effective water efficiency measure and part of a wide range of initiatives to ensure we continue to enjoy a secure, sustainable future water supply," he said.
"We've had some extremely wet weather the past couple of weeks so I would hope people have done the right thing and switched off early ahead of the Winter Sprinkler Switch-Off to help save as much water as possible."
The minister said the state's long-term average rainfall had declined by around 20 per cent since the 1970s, leading to an 80 per cent reduction in streamflow to metropolitan dams.
Using sprinklers during the switch-off can result in a $100 fine if witnessed by a Water Corporation inspector, or a written warning if reported by a member of the public.
The switch-off applies to scheme and bore water users, in addition to many licensed groundwater users.
Hand watering and some exemptions apply.
In areas of the State not subject to the ban, normal watering rosters and the daytime sprinkler ban still apply.
To find out if you are included in the switch-off, visit www.watercorporation.com.au/wintersprinklerswitchoff
For details on how the switch-off applies to bore and licensed water users go to www.dwer.wa.gov.au/water
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
