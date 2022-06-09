Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Margaret River lantern parade to celebrate youth

Updated June 9 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Zone Room in Margaret River has been a hive of activity, as a team of young artists design, engineer and create an exciting array of large character lanterns, in preparation for the town's community lantern parade.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.