Margaret River lantern parade to celebrate youth

The Zone Room in Margaret River has been a hive of activity, as a team of young artists design, engineer and create an exciting array of large character lanterns, in preparation for the town's community lantern parade.
Co-ordinated by youth outreach program The Concrete Club, the parade is scheduled to travel from the Margaret River Festival Precinct in the Main Street, finishing at the Youth Precinct Skate Park.
Advertisement
A showcase of experimental art works will explore how the Skate Park and skate community can engage with choreography and digital projections, featuring a wall of shadow puppets created by Michael Wise and Artzability, film clips created by local musicians, regional artists, community groups and a free BBQ provided by the Margaret River Youth Advisory Council.
The initiative is supported by an AMR Shire community development grant, the HEART Foundation and RISE.
"The lantern parade aims to bring a sense of community belonging," said youth worker and event manager, Jacque Ashworth.
"By lighting up the night and walking together we have an opportunity for real connection and the chance to see what the young folk have been creating."
Community members of all ages are invited to attend the parade on Friday, June 24.
Please bring a lantern or light to show your support, meeting at 5:30pm at the Festival Precinct to light up the winter/makuru night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.