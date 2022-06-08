Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Health

Denial, mistrust, fear: Why men wait to seek medical advice

Updated June 8 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:30am
Don't wait: Healthy Male CEO Simon von Saldern said men must seek support early in response to their health. Picture: Supplied.

Denial, mistrust and the fear of being perceived as weak are just some of the reasons men neglect their health, according to research ahead of Men's Health Week, which runs from Monday 13 to Sunday 19 June, 2022.

