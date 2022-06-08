Augusta-Margaret River Mail

'A huge win': Mail delivery secured for Margaret River suburbs

Updated June 8 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:30am
Australia Post received 507 votes, or 59 percent, well over the required number to instigate a change to current delivery services. Picture: File Image

After a more than ten year wait for some residents, it was third time lucky for the suburbs of Brookfield and Rapids Landing with the latest mail delivery service Poll results released on June 1.

