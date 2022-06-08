'A huge win': Mail delivery secured for Margaret River suburbs

After a more than ten year wait for some residents, it was third time lucky for the suburbs of Brookfield and Rapids Landing with the latest mail delivery service Poll results released on June 1.
"Get your mailboxes ready", said petition organiser Terri Sharpe via a post on a social media, "as we're getting a residential mail delivery service starting September 5!"
The post was inundated with likes and comments as a large number of residents from the two suburbs celebrated the news.
Some residents commented that they had waited over ten years to hear for the result, while another said she thought she's never live to see it happen after two previous failed attempts, and another resident was brought to tears of joy.
While the depth of emotion displayed may surprise some, having mail delivered to home meant a great deal to many residents.
With the logistics of making their way to the post office, waiting in long queues, and issues with parcel delivery soon over, it was the immediacy that appealed to many.
"Having mail waiting for you that you can choose to walk down your driveway to get at any time of the night or day is something people take for granted," said Terri. "It's not until you don't have that service that you realise just how much it means."
With 430 yes votes required to see a change to current arrangements, Australia Post received 507 votes, or 59 percent, well over the required number.
"I'd personally like to thank each and every person who took time to complete a form and return it to Australia Post," said Terri.
"This is a huge win for our community and a clear illustration that what people want - if they're prepared to act on their beliefs - can make a real and tangible difference to instigate change. I hope these results encourage anyone who is passionate about making a change in our community to go ahead and try."
Australia Post will contact residents to explain changes to homeowners and tenants in coming weeks.
