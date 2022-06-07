Gropers family comes together for big day of Margaret River rugby

Saturday June 4 saw all five Margaret River Groper Teams in action.
With the seniors also playing at home, we had a half-century span from the youngest Groper at four years and oldest to grace the field doing so at a spritely 54 years young.
A total of no less than 75 players donned the coveted Black, Green and Gold jersey to represent their club and town, demonstrating what it means to play rugby in the Southwest.
The feeling of pulling on your shirt, the anticipation of the first whistle, the euphoria of your team scoring a try, the triumph of making a tackle, the sense of camaraderie during the halftime huddle, the anticipation of waiting for a kick to sail over the black dot or the way your heart misses a beat as the last whistle goes can never be described verbally or through writing.
Those readers who have been fortunate enough to experience this first hand will understand the boiling cauldron of emotion, which only playing a game of rugby can bring.
However, for those watching either the juniors or seniors on Saturday, these aforementioned feelings were truly palpable, adding to the unique spectacle of the South West rugby.
The Juniors
Yet again, the four junior teams gave their all for their parents, club, teammates and town. While a win is always nice, what is more important to the coaches is to see progress in terms of a skill, teamwork or attitudes, with, of course, fun being the priority.
This week there are a few special mentions: The first being an amazing solo effort by Austin Willing to score his first try for the Gropers, running in from the halfway line.
Stepping up to play in his first ever U8s game, Lucas Chalmers certainly looked comfortable at that age group, running with intent and tackling with intensity.
Two players in the under 12s who stood out this week were Benji Willing and Ben Szandtner, who both tackled everything which moved.
The Seniors
In their first game of the season, the senior Gropers put on a show in both attack and defence.
At one point during the week, it was looking unlikely that the seniors were going to be able to field a side.
But, the call was answered and even though a few came out of retirement for it, a couple pulling on the boots when injured and a further four making their debuts, 18 players were amassed to face off against old rivals, The Dung Beetles. With just one hour of training in the lead up (which was really just an excuse to go to the pub afterwards), you might have expected the Gropers to be a bit rusty. But, just like a well-oiled machine, they were dominant with the ball, punishing the smallest mistake made by their opponents.
The Gropers and Dungbeetles have been keeping Southwest rugby alive, albeit on life support; while it seems that RugbyWA have considered senior rugby deserves nothing more than palliative care.
The game on Saturday made a statement to all that rugby in our region is ALIVE and kicking and warrants more time, money and attention from the powers-that-be.
Hopefully, the RugbyWA mole who was present at the game has reported such to his superiors.
Most importantly, the GROPERS also won the 3-2-1 boat race!
They must have been 'thirsty and dry' after the game.
Thank you to the District Club for hosting both teams for food and drinks afterwards. Your support and generosity is hugely appreciated.
The Canteen Helpers
We often refer to our club as a family. This sentiment was clear for all to see on Saturday with the dedication, sacrifice and diligence the canteen helpers put in.
With 'do you want sauce with that?' Jesse, 'cheese or no cheese?' Tegan, 'bun-cutter' Clare, 'The square master' Catriona, 'Sunny side up or down?' Jo, 'The knowledge' Narelle, 'Jack of all trades' Abi, 'Sausage sizzler' Mariana, 'the bacon beautician' Jansie, 'Canteen Queen' Catherine, 'wanna drink with that?' Tamela, 'Burger flipper' Alana, 'cake connoisseur' Robyn, 'more onions' Marnie, 'Mayonnaise mate?' Maia doing an AWESOME job.
Just like their children on the rugby pitch, they worked as a team, showed plenty of fast feet and fast hands, got a sweat on, did their job with ruthless efficiency and showed true Groper grit throughout.
Without these volunteers, we simply wouldn't have a club.
Thank you to all those who helped however big or small in making Saturday's home game our biggest and best yet!
Anyone who would like to join our rugby family as a supporter, player or sponsor are asked to contact Abi on 0490 764427.
Junior trainings - Wednesday 4:30 - 5:30 - Lower Western Oval
Senior touch rugby - Monday 5:15 - 6:30 (depending on how long 'last try wins' takes).
