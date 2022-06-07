Gropers family comes together for big day of Margaret River rugby

But, the call was answered and even though a few came out of retirement for it, a couple pulling on the boots when injured and a further four making their debuts, 18 players were amassed to face off against old rivals, The Dung Beetles. With just one hour of training in the lead up (which was really just an excuse to go to the pub afterwards), you might have expected the Gropers to be a bit rusty. But, just like a well-oiled machine, they were dominant with the ball, punishing the smallest mistake made by their opponents.

