Gourmet getaway promises deep dive into Pemberton food scene

A new immersive experience has been unveiled by two of the State's foremost food, wine and tourism experts, with the next series of five-day packages set to celebrate the best of the Great Southern region.
Wine and travel writer Cassandra Charlick and hospitality and experiential tourism expert Stepan Libricky developed the Earn Your Vino experiences from their home and work base in Margaret River, aiming to provide a deeper dive into the regions than traditional tours.
"Our whole lives revolve around food and wine, and we really thought it was time to harness our love for seasonality, and the real people and places behind the food and beverages we love," explained Cassandra.
"Most people really only see the surface of operations when they are visiting.
"Our experiences seek to be more than just an introduction, but an in-depth meeting with producers, it's educational and fun and relaxing all at the same time.
"Our guests rave about the level of knowledge they gain, but also the 'brain break' they get from stepping out of the real world and getting immersed in the experience.
"They come away feeling refreshed, they've just had a break in one of Australia's most beautiful places, learned a lot and enjoyed delicious food along the way."
With the cancellation of WA's Truffle Kerfuffle for 2022, the couple decided to host a month-long series of experiences in the Pemberton region.
Held across July and August in collaboration with over a dozen family-run businesses, Charlick and Libricky will host small groups - no more than 12 guests at a time - at the luxurious Stonebarn Lodge.
"The lodge is set amidst one of Pemberton's most picturesque truffle forests on a private estate, not usually available as an accommodation option to the public," Cassandra said.
"All meals and beverages are included, with private chef Mel Kokoti showcasing the best of the Southern Forests, including 'black diamond' Périgord truffles, honey, chocolate, trout, marron, and seasonal produce, all expertly curated with wines to enhance the flavours of every dish."
Guests can enjoy a morning of truffle hunting, followed by lunch and sausage or bread making.
Activities also include hikes through Karri forests, rustic campfire lunches, cosy fireside dinners, a visit to the Pemberton Honey Company, and a private tasting of one of Pemberton's rarest producers, Lillian Wines.
There are also special curated wine tastings, a gala dinner showcasing other truffle regions of the world, and an afternoon with Dan Pannell, owner and winemaker of Picardy Estate.
The Earn Your Vino team makes the most of the small group numbers to customise experiences to suit guests.
"We have realised these experiences really appeal to such a wide range of ages and walks of life, so we can adjust certain activities to make sure everyone enjoys a great time at their own pace."
To find out more about the upcoming five-day experiences held on July 25-29, August 8-12 and August 22-26, visit earnyourvino.com
