Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Gourmet getaway promises deep dive into Pemberton food scene

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 9 2022 - 4:18am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Purely Pemberton: Cassandra Charlick (top left) and Stepan Libricky (top right) will host a series of immersive food and wine experiences in the Great Southern over winter. Pictures: Supplied

A new immersive experience has been unveiled by two of the State's foremost food, wine and tourism experts, with the next series of five-day packages set to celebrate the best of the Great Southern region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.