Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Students share environmental lessons with classmates

Updated June 9 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tilly Johnstone and Amelie James Martin (Yr 5) educate fellow Margaret River Independent School students about dieback mitigation. Picture: Supplied

Educating fellow Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) students about dieback spread in the school's remnant forest was the focus this week for Year 5 students on campus.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.