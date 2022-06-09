Students share environmental lessons with classmates

Educating fellow Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) students about dieback spread in the school's remnant forest was the focus this week for Year 5 students on campus.
As the school's 'Ethical Citizens', the Year 5 class is responsible for educating the other classes about mitigating the risks of dieback when they enter the bush on the Nyindamurra Nature Trail.
Students Tilly Johnstone and Amelie James Martin did a wonderful job of showing the children how to enter the bush safely and how to use the dieback mat.
"Now that Makuru is here, with its wet soil on our shoes, it's important that every class uses the mat and mitigates the risk of dieback spreading while on their bush walks," said Year 5 teacher, Lindsay Burke.
