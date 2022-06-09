Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Our Places

Locals needed: Sign up to help at Barrett St Weir and North Point

Updated June 9 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:26am
The arrival of winter rains means time to plant natives and Nature Conservation Margaret River Region (NCMRR) has two community planting days this weekend - with volunteers needed.

Local News

