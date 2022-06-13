Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Program delivers real world skills to local learners

By Geraldine Clarke - Just Home
Updated June 13 2022 - 3:40am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Carrick (far right) led an engaging and informative session on composting, in the Margaret River Organic Garden. Picture: Supplied

Just Home's Coffee Yarns and life skills program opened up three of their Friday sessions to members of the public over the last couple of months.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.