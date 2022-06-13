Program delivers real world skills to local learners

Just Home's Coffee Yarns and life skills program opened up three of their Friday sessions to members of the public over the last couple of months.
All of the sessions were themed around access to food and sustainable living.
The first session, 'Growing in Containers', was an exploration of growing food in unusual situations for people without access to a traditional garden.
Participants explored the community garden and the option of leasing an annual plot there, learnt how to grow a variety of herbs and veggies simply by cutting sections into the top of a laid down potting mix bag and planting directly into the holes, and planted a crop of potatoes in a grow bags using the layering method.
Everyone went home smiling with their own mini garden.
Thanks to Mitre 10 for generously donating the materials, and to Hannah for her brilliant 'growing straight in the potting mix bag' idea.
'Weed foraging and one-pot cooking' was also held at the Community Garden on Clarke Road.
Nirala Hunt took us on an epic journey, foraging edible weeds in suburbia. We identified some handy greens and flowers with great nutritional and medicinal properties.
Back at the Shed we cooked up our weeds into a delicious soup. Thanks to Nirala for her generosity of knowledge and spirit.
The third session on composting was held at the Margaret River Organic Garden.
This session was run by Stuart Carrick who engaged all in the wonder of composting. Stuart's knowledge and passion left everyone feeling informed and inspired.
His advice to us all was to "start viewing your compost as one living organism, a body of cells all working together for a common purpose, a beast that needs to be fed". Many thanks to Stuart for sharing his passion with us.
To stay up to date with Just Home's Life Skills program, visit www.facebook.com/JustHome.MargaretRiver
