National conference to land in Margaret River this year

Dr Wayne Webb of Undalup Association and Stuart Hicks AO of Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association will provide reflections on the history and future of humankind's interaction with Wadandi Boodja (Saltwater People's Country) - the capes and caves region of the South West. NRM Regions Australia Chair, Emma Jackson, and SWCC CEO, Sally Wilkinson, will provide both national and local insights into the vital work being undertaken across the sector to secure a healthy environment for future generations.

