National conference to land in Margaret River this year

This spring, a national conference dedicated to natural resource management, sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation will be hosted in Margaret River, showcasing the stunning natural wonders and scientific innovation of the region.
NRM Regions Australia's '2022 National Natural Resource Management Knowledge Conference' will be co-hosted by Bunbury-based South West Catchments Council, a profit-for-purpose non-government organisation dedicated to delivering sustainable solutions to environmental challenges.
Advertisement
Held over three days from 31 October to 2 November, the conference will be highly interactive, with a range of site visits, workshops, keynote speakers, plenary sessions, and expert panels.
It aims to bring together up to 300 delegates from all sectors in tackling the key theme of 'Resilience to Transformation' - recognising recent progress towards building resilience and looking to the future at how to drive further momentum during this vital decade for action.
MC, Dr Josh Byrne of Gardening Australia, will bring his unique flair to proceedings, to ensure an engaging event in the heart of the South West's wine region.
Keynote speakers will include Executive Chair of Bega Cheese, Barry Irvin AM, speaking on the organisation's transition toward a circular economy and Professor Stephen van Leeuwen of Curtin University, addressing how we as a community come together to heal country.
Dr Wayne Webb of Undalup Association and Stuart Hicks AO of Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association will provide reflections on the history and future of humankind's interaction with Wadandi Boodja (Saltwater People's Country) - the capes and caves region of the South West. NRM Regions Australia Chair, Emma Jackson, and SWCC CEO, Sally Wilkinson, will provide both national and local insights into the vital work being undertaken across the sector to secure a healthy environment for future generations.
The conference will be the largest yet for the region's premiere venue, the Margaret River HEART.
A lakeside conference dinner under the stars at the stunning Tanah Marah estate, accompanied by musician Dan White, will provide the perfect setting for networking and sharing ideas.
Early bird registrations are open until 1 August so get in quick to secure a ticket. Register at: bit.ly/3NuptOx or contact conference2022@nrmregionsaustralia.com.au for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.