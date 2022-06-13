Augusta-Margaret River Mail

National conference to land in Margaret River this year

Updated June 13 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:05am
A national conference dedicated to natural resource management, sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation will be hosted in Margaret River this Spring. Picture: Elements Margaret River

This spring, a national conference dedicated to natural resource management, sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation will be hosted in Margaret River, showcasing the stunning natural wonders and scientific innovation of the region.

Local News

