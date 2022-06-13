Augusta-Margaret River Mail

St Thomas More PS farewells beloved foundation staff member

Updated June 13 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:30am
Kaye Stanley (back, centre) with students from St Thomas More Catholic Primary School in Margaret River. Picture: Supplied

St Thomas More Catholic Primary School's last foundation staff member was farewelled last month, having commenced at the school as a Teacher Assistant, when it opened in March of 1993.

