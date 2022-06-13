St Thomas More Catholic Primary School's last foundation staff member was farewelled last month, having commenced at the school as a Teacher Assistant, when it opened in March of 1993.
Alongside three other staff members and Principal Sr Kathleen Hitchcock, Mrs Kaye Stanley worked with the Pre-Primary and Year One students in her first year, assisting the teacher.
Kaye travelled from Kalgoorlie with Sr Kathleen to begin the school and established herself in the Margaret River community with her young family.
Over the years, Kaye involved herself with the both the squash and golf communities and also in junior sports with her young children, all the while continuing to dedicate herself to helping the students at St Thomas More.
Working both in the classroom to support students as well as implementing special support programs such as Toe-by-Toe and MacqLit, where she worked with individual students, Kaye was always ready to assist where she was most needed.
Principal Russell Wylie said Kaye worked with students right up until her retirement, and was even spotted on a basketball court taking on the Year 6 students.
"Kaye has touched the lives of so many students and their families and while will always be part of the St Thomas More community, will also be very sadly missed."
As St Thomas More Catholic Primary School celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year, there will be a formal celebration held in the Library for former staff and parents in the school library on June 24.
For further details, contact the school on 9757 3544 or admin@stmcps.wa.edu.au.
