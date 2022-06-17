'Heart & soul' of the Margaret River Ag Show

With just under six months to go, plans for this years Margaret River Agricultural Show are in full swing and excitement is building.
This year, Lucy Cartell, Fran Bancroft and Jude Lentjes have taken the reins of the much loved Exhibition Hall with unbridled enthusiasm and eagerness to showcase the communities many talents.
"The Exhibition Hall is the heart and soul of the show," said Fran Bancroft.
"As soon as the gates open, everyone makes a beeline for the hall to view the entries and see who has won.
"Since arriving in Margaret River over 15 years ago, my children and I have looked forward to preparing our entries for the show.
"It's a great family tradition. Over the years we've entered many things from decorated milk arrowroot biscuits when the kids were very young to seeing them entering their own baked goods last year.
"We've all become involved with the Exhibition Hall to see these traditions stay alive and continue to grow."
While honouring the legacy of past shows with old favourites such as scones, fruit and vegetables, photography, and craft, expect to see some new and exciting categories this year reflective of current trends and interests.
"There is so much talent in our local community and the show is a great opportunity to showcase these often hidden skills," Fran said. "We'll be unveiling new categories soon so keep an eye on our Facebook page. There's something for everyone."
This year for the first time, registrations for Exhibition Hall entries will be moving online with the launch of the show's brand new website in July.
"We understand the loss of the traditional show booklet may not suit everyone. However, moving online will save an enormous amount of paper wastage and be convenient for many people."
Registration assistance will be offered at various community locations such as the Margaret River Library for those who may not be online savvy. So, if you prefer the old way of registering, have no fear! Volunteers will be on hand to assist you.
TOP TIPS FROM OUR EXPERT LOCAL JUDGES
With some fantastic prizes on offer, the Exhibition Hall is a great way to get involved in this year's show. While November seems a long way off, it pays to get your entries organised early.
Each fortnight in the Mail, we'll be bringing you hints and tips from expert judges with what they're looking for in a winning entry.
Visit margaretrivershow.com.au and follow facebook.com/MargaretRiverAgShow to keep up to date.
