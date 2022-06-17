WA Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery and Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie were in town last week to officially open the new oval at Margaret River Senior High School.
"This fantastic new oval will enable the school to host major athletics and lightning carnivals for their students without having to travel to external locations," Ms Ellery said.
"The new sporting facilities will also provide more space and opportunities for students to play and learn, supporting the school's rapid increase in student enrolment numbers."
The $6.27 million upgrade includes an AFL-sized oval, a multi-purpose court and cricket practice nets.
Terraced seating was built to accommodate athletes and spectators at the sporting field.
The project also includes a sports storage shed and upgraded stormwater drainage system.
A revegetation plan is in place to provide better shade cover surrounding the oval.
The project was delivered as part of the McGowan Government's South West Recovery Plan, and builds on new facilities opened in 2020, which include a new double-storey classroom block, dedicated two-storey science building, sports hall with a fitness centre and change rooms, and administration and student services upgrades.
Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie welcomed the opening of the latest upgrades on campus, and said it would allow students to take part in more on-site training.
"The delivery of these impressive new facilities means that Margaret River Senior High School students will be able to stay at school for physical education and other recreational activities.
"I know they will be welcomed by staff, students and their families," Ms Kelsbie said.
"I have no doubt the new sporting field, terraced seating and other facilities will be enjoyed for many years to come.
"I am proud to be part of a McGowan Labor Government that prioritises projects like this one that deliver for regional communities."
