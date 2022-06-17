Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Education Minister opens Margaret River school oval

June 17 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sporting chance: Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie (left) with Minister Sue Ellery and Jackie Jarvis MLC (right) with MRSHS head students Sienna Dodd and Madeleine Sherlock. Picture: Sophie Elliott

WA Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery and Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie were in town last week to officially open the new oval at Margaret River Senior High School.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.