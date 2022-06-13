Sensational Summer Boparai steals the show for Gropers

The benefits of playing a team sport can often go unnoticed.
Sure, we can count the number of tries, how many wins or defeats but there is simply no formal way to measure development of life skills such as resilience, positive mindset, determination, working as a team etc.
Normally these traits aren't visible week on week but more likely come to the fore years later.
Of all the life skills fundamental to life-long success, the most important is arguably...perseverance.
This ability to keep on going even when things are difficult or things do not go as planned.
Summer Boparai is synonymous with perseverance; he is the epitome of Never Give Up!
After approximately two and a half seasons, 25 games, 16 hours, 1000 minutes or 60,000 seconds of rugby, Summer has achieved his ultimate...to score a try.
Although Summer is a force in defence, has a boot to rival Beckham and has contributed to the team for all 60,000 of those seconds until Saturday he hadn't ever scored.
But, persistence pays...on Saturday Summer crossed that elusive white line for his first of surely many more. PERSEVERANCE!
Under 6s - Team Work makes the Dream Work
With our youngest player being just 4 years old, even at this age, the personal development can not be underestimated.
Primarily the players are understanding that in life we need to work with others.
This means that they beginning to recognise that for them to be successful they need to be to work as a team. TEAM WORK!
Under 8s - Energy, effort and endeavour
Although Summer took all the plaudits on Saturday, the Under 8s excelled once again, scoring no less that 11 tries.
One player to watch for the future is Paul Le Blanc.
While Summer is all about perseverance, Paul encapsulates hard work and endeavour. ENDEAVOUR!
Under 10s - Dogged Determination
Almost at the halfway point of the season and the under 10s remain undefeated.
While the team possess some players who are quite exceptional the fact they haven't lost yet is down to absolute determination.
At 10 points down after the first half, the Gropers never took a backward step and ground out the best performance of the season so far.
After some epic runs by Hyrum 'the Handoff' Jenkins and Riqi 'Thor' Pascoe, the Gropers gained a foothold in the game.
As ever Henry was on hand to finish off the team effort, scoring a brace. As the game entered its final few minutes, the Gropers were 5 points down.
Step up...the Chanin brothers.
It was Barney who secured a turnover following a rib tickling tackle.
Then after a number of quality passes, Oscar Chanin dodged a few to crash over.
His awareness to get close to the posts was instrumental to the win as the resulting conversion was the telling difference between the two teams.
It took effort and hard-work to get back in the game but the true determination and an attitude of 'being the best you can be' spirit was at the core of Green, Black and Golds defence as in the final minutes they had to be resolute to hold out a relentless assault on their line.
Time and again the Barbarians attacked.
A lesser team would have crack and succumbed to the onslaught, yet not the mighty Gropers.
The home team even crossed on three occasions only to be driven back without grounding the ball. DETERMINATION!
UNDER 12s - Connection, community, identity and belonging
As the players grow and mature they develop a deeper need for connection, community and identity.
Playing for Margaret River Gropers provides our young teens with these fundamental needs.
A winning result is secondary to the development of a sense of self.
Furthermore playing a team sport such as rugby provides a positive and safe environment for a physical outlet.
A sense of cohesiveness and belonging is perfectly visible when a player scores or makes a big tackle as often it isn't that individual who celebrates the most, rather it is their teammates in recognition of their fellow players contribution.
Although it was Cooper and Finn who got a notch on the scoreboard, the smiles were on all faces. BELONGING!
Margaret River Gropers RFC welcomes any new players, regardless of experience. Feel free to pop along to training on Wednesday afternoons 4:30 - 5:30 Lower Western or contact Abi 0490 764427 for more info.
