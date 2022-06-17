Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Cape to Cape expert to share her native plant secrets

Updated June 17 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:14am
Plant guru, celebrated author and respected local Jane Scott embarks on some pruning and conservation work on the Cape to Cape Track. Picture: Supplied

Plant guru and celebrated author Jane Scott will headline a special Nature Conservation Margaret River Region (NCMRR) workshop to identify local native plants as well as invasive weeds on Friday, June 17.

