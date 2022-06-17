Cape to Cape expert to share her native plant secrets

Plant guru and celebrated author Jane Scott will headline a special Nature Conservation Margaret River Region (NCMRR) workshop to identify local native plants as well as invasive weeds on Friday, June 17.
Ms Scott will join weed control specialist and bush regenerator Rick Ensley and Nature Conservation staff for a walking tour where participants will learn how to identify the unique plants - and weeds - in the Margaret River region.
"It's so useful to show people who are caring for our bushland how to recognise the native species growing in different areas, which can be especially tricky when they are not flowering," said Ms Scott, who authors the Cape to Cape Track guidebook and has written numerous other books on the Margaret River region's orchids, wildflowers, plants and fungi.
The plant and weed ID walk is organised through NCMRR's Friends of Reserves program and is open to anyone who volunteers in one of the local friends groups, including the Margaret River Coastal Residents Association, the Friends of Barrett St Reserve, the Friends of Nguraren Kalleep, Friends of the Wadandi Track (Cowaramup) and others.
"You'll learn about your local biodiversity and its protection, meet new people and find out how to apply the knowledge to your local reserve. Plus morning tea is supplied," said Jodie Passmore, who coordinates the Friends of Reserves program for NCMRR.
"We've had some really productive planting sessions in each of the Friends' reserves this last month and sessions like these with Jane and Rick are a way of saying thank you to our wonderful volunteers.
"They are able to increase their knowledge of the local flora (and the weedy rivals!) which in turn increases their capacity to contribute to the reserves."
The walk starts from 9.30am-12 noon on Friday June 17. Meet at the Barrett St Weir carpark, Margaret River.
If you are a member of a friends group, secure your spot by emailing jodie.passmore@natureconservation.org.au.
The project is funded through the Shire of Augusta Margaret River's Environmental Management Fund.
