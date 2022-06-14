New meaning for annual hockey match

The Margaret River Hockey Club's annual Scarred For Life memorial match took on new meaning this year thanks to the completion of an ambitious project to install the club's very first home turf facility.
Held each year to honour past players Stuart 'Scar' Campbell, Ken Howes and Wes Battese, the event brings players of all ages together for a fun game while taking a moment to reflect on the importance of mental wellbeing and support through the sporting club.
Club President Maxine Williams said torrential rain did little to dampen enthusiasm.
"We're a pretty die hard lot, we toughed it out and played between the bouts of rain," she told the Mail this week.
"The day has become a real family focused day, it's a sad one but also a great chance to get together and remember the good times.
"Our message to juniors this year was that when we're playing hockey, we focus a lot on our physical fitness and what we can do to be stronger. If you get injured, you lose that connection at training and games, so we talk about the importance of being open about our mental health and reaching out when we need to."
The club was forced to postpone their official turf opening party last week, which was due to welcome players from the Australian hockey team.
"Unfortunately we had to change the date because Aran Zalewski and his teammates contracted COVID-19 on their trip to New Zealand, so we are working towards a new date which should be announced in the next couple of weeks.
"The positive from that is we have more time to make it an even bigger and better event."
Williams said the new turf had already proved "fantastic" for training and games, and the club had been approached by groups keen to find out how they can make use of the facilities.
"That's the best part of the whole project, it really is a community facility and it shows once again how strong this community is as a tribe, when we pull together to make something happen, anything is possible."
To stay up to date with the club and new event dates, visit www.facebook.com/margaretriverhockey
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
