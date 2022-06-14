Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Margaret River crash claims the life of young man in his 20s

Updated June 14 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:18am
INVESTIGATION: Police are seeking information about a crash in Margaret River which took the life of a 22-year-old man. Picture: File Image.

Major Crash officers are investigating a crash in Margaret River which claimed the life of a young man in his 20s on Monday.

