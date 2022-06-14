Margaret River crash claims the life of young man in his 20s

Major Crash officers are investigating a crash in Margaret River which claimed the life of a young man in his 20s on Monday.
Around 8.45pm on June 13, a white Subaru Outback station sedan was travelling east on Wallcliffe Road when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
The 22-year-old driver died at the scene from his injuries.
Investigators are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or the Subaru travelling in the area prior to the crash to call Crime Stoppers on on 1800 333 000 or to report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to investigators via this link.
