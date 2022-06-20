Challenging conditions for young footballers in Cowaramup

Wet and windy weather provided challenging conditions for the Under 13's Gold Bulls V Orange Hawks AFL game at Cowaramup Oval on Saturday.
The first quarter saw Cowaramup kicking with the wind.
Advertisement
However scoring was limited as a result of contested pressure from both teams restricting their ability to gain and carry possession of the football.
The midfield contest eventually saw some good kicking and hand passing by Orange Hawks that brought other players in to the game and provided numerous scoring opportunities.
Orange Hawks goals were shared between Jordan Zan (2 goals) Max Utting (2 goals) and Cahn Sheridan (1) and Kobi Walton (1).
Glenn Ahola's Coach's Award certificates went to Jordan Zan, along with Ethan Ahola, Isaac Wilcox, Rocco Giles and Cahn Sheridan playing well on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.