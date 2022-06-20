Margaret River Montessori to welcome high school students in 2023

Margaret River Montessori School has revealed plans to open the doors to high school students for the first time in 2023.
Coinciding with the school's 30th birthday, the inaugural class will be made up of 25 students in Years 7, 8 and 9, expanding to include Year 10, 11 and 12 over the following few years.
"Along with two full-time teachers for core subject areas, the school will be 'employing' the local community," explained principal Lisa Fenton.
"For example, utilising local artists to extend the students' knowledge of art and craft, or incorporating the abundant tapestry of real-life forests, beaches, farmland and wetlands for environmental studies."
Ms Fenton said the school would encourage teacher-student collaboration and multi-age groupings to encourage peer learning and teaching.
An open plan Montessori learning environment with uninterrupted work cycles and flexible break times, access to the outdoors and a range of assessment options and conditions are also on the cards.
"There will be a focus on explicit teaching and application of soft skills - problem solving, growth mindset, creativity, critical thinking, solutions finding, innovation, independence," said Ms Fenton.
"A key feature of any Montessori high school curriculum is entrepreneurship and MRMS plans for the students to begin their own small business, thereby incorporating subjects such as economics, mathematics, accountancy, agriculture and/or animal studies.
"[This will] foster initiative, individual responsibility and group cooperation, thereby reinforcing the school's mission of preparing adolescents for adulthood in the real world.
"Maria Montessori's philosophy referred to the adolescent years as a time for 'social mission', meaning that individuals are eager to understand humanity and learn from and about one another to discover what it takes to maintain thriving social relationships and develop an understanding of the contribution they can make to society.
The academic program will be based on the state and federally approved National Montessori Curriculum, aligned to the WA K-10 Curriculum and Assessment Outline.
Students beginning in 2023 will have access to both vocational and university pathways when they reach Year 11 and 12 as the school grows.
Ms Fenton said the school would provide more information to those registered to receive news about the academic program in the near future, as well as the current Year 6 cohort and ex-MRMS students attending Year 7 and 8 at other high schools.
"Current and past students will have priority regarding enrolments," she said.
"We are very excited to be journeying forwards to the next chapter of our school, one in which children are able to flourish into adults who will create a better world."
To register interest in the program and be added to the school's communication database, contact MRMS Office Administration via 9757 2564 or montessori@margmont.wa.edu.au.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
