Award-winning author and journalist Ros Thomas will treat locals to a captivating talk about her writing and her latest book titled How to Shame the Devil at the Margaret River Library this week.
The journalist-turned-author graduated from the University of WA before starting a cadetship in radio news, and was poached to ABC Sydney's The Investigators program.
She then began a twenty-year career as an investigative reporter in national and international current affairs, covering Princess Diana's death from London, being embedded in Jerusalem during the 1998 Gulf Crisis and reporting on the mass suicide of the Heaven's Gate cult from San Diego.
Returning to Perth in 2000, Thomas was a news presenter for the Seven Network before becoming the WA Bureau Chief for the Nine Network and then the ABC's 7.30 Report, covering several Royal Commissions and world catastrophes.
In 2012, she became a long-running columnist for The West Australian newspaper and a collection of her most loved columns, Was It Something I Said? was a best-seller with UWA Publishing in 2014.
In November 2021, Thomas' 300-word flash fiction piece How To Leave Your Childhood Behind won Britain's annual STAUNCH prize and her debut fiction titled How To Shame The Devil was published.
She wrote How To Shame The Devil while caring for her mother who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Having been heavily involved in Aged Care advocacy, as an ambassador for Alzheimer's WA in 2018-19 and as Deputy Chair of the WA Government's Ministerial Carers Advisory Council in 2017, Thomas has a deep connection to the themes that run through her latest book.
Shire of Augusta Margaret River's Manager of Library Services, Heather Auld said she welcomed the chance to share the accomplished author's stories with the local community.
"People in the community with an interest in news and current affairs, those involved with caring for people as they age or with Alzheimer's disease, and even those who'd just like to hear some fascinating stories are encouraged to come along," Ms Auld said.
"The libraries play an integral role in connecting people through the power of stories, and this fabulous free author talk is a great chance for people to come and experience it for themselves."
Ros Thomas will be speaking at the Margaret River Library on Saturday 25 June from 1pm to 2pm.
Space is limited so RSVP online at www.amrlibraries.com/event/author-talk-by-ros-thomas, call (08) 9780 5600 or email amrlibrary@amrshire.wa.gov.au
