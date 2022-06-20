Augusta-Margaret River Mail
What's on

Ros Thomas to speak at Margaret River Library

Updated June 20 2022 - 7:53am, first published 2:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ros Thomas is a journalist turned author who will speak about her latest book How To Shame The Devil at the Margaret River Library on 25 June.

Award-winning author and journalist Ros Thomas will treat locals to a captivating talk about her writing and her latest book titled How to Shame the Devil at the Margaret River Library this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.